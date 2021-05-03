LifeServe hosts blood drives to support local firefighters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders were rolling up their sleeves on Monday to give blood but also to support local first responders.

LifeServe plans to hold blood drives across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota in honor of firefighters and all they do to save lives.

One way to help our first responders save lives is to donate blood, and KCAU 9 spoke with donors to see why they do what they do.

“Donating is the easiest way to give back. It’s nothing; it’s not costing anything, just giving what you already have,” said Dan Burrows, a 25-year blood donor.

Summer is also when trauma incidents start to rise, so having a stable blood supply is really important.