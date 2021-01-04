LifeServe honoring law enforcement with blood donation event

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting on Monday and ending on Sunday, LifeServe Blood Center will be asking the community to show their support for law enforcement.
For this event, LifeServe Blood Center will be partnering with Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), and they will be hosting special blood drives.
Blue Blood Drive week is in honor of law enforcement officers and provides blood donations to community hospitals.
This event will be held at every LifeServe Donor Center. For more information, visit their website or call 800-287-4903.
