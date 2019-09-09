LifeServe, first responders to hold blood drive honoring 9/11 victims

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Local first responders and LifeServe Blood Center are honoring the National Day of Service and Remembrance with All American Blood Drives. They have also partnered together to let people know the importance of donating blood.

These blood drives will take place on Wednesday, September 11 across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. All of LifeServe’s scheduled mobile blood drives will be participating. Donor centers in Ames, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, Sioux City, and Urbandale will also be participating in this event.

“On September 11, 2001, people around the country lined up for hours to donate blood,” said Claire DeRoin, Community Relations Coordinator for LifeServe. “Giving blood 18 years later in remembrance and honor of the victims of that day is a selfless thing to do and a great way to give back to your community.”

Anyone who donates, either at a LifeServe mobile blood drive or donor center on Wednesday will have the chance to order an All American Donor t-shirt for 200 points on the LifeServe online store.

Anyone wanting to donate can call 800-287-4903 or can visit LifeServe Blood Center’s website to book your appointment.

