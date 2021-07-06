LifeServe experiencing loss in donors, staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe is asking for help after they’re starting to see a drop in donors and staff shortages.

Staff shortages and lack of blood donors have been making blood supplies drop to low levels, the organization said in a Tuesday release.

Due to the lack of workers, the blood center said their ability to host mobile blood drives has been affected, which an official said represents more than half of the blood collected by the organization. LifeServe Blood Center is asking for help from the public to schedule appointments to give blood at a center closest to them.

Get the latest news in Siouxland sent to your inbox.

Click here to subscribe to KCAU 9 News’ newsletters.

Director of PR and Marketing Danielle West said they are shifting operations and staff resources to try to be as efficient as possible. While they are working to recruit, hire, and train new members, they are focusing on collecting blood at their donation centers.

“As the sole supplier of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, we need community support to ensure that our medical partners have access to the blood products they need,” West said.

Officials with the blood center said summer is the most important time to donate blood because people spend more time outside and are more likely to get injured. Travelling, home renovations, and other common summer activities often lead to a trip to the emergency room.

“This unprecedented staffing shortage, coupled with lower than normal blood donor turnout, is impacting our blood supply. In fact, donor numbers are lower now than it was during the pandemic. Currently, we have about a day’s supply of certain blood types. Our normal range is three to five days,” said West.

Visit this website to schedule an appointment to donate blood.