DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A blood center that provides blood to hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota is partnering with a nonprofit in hopes that more people will donate blood this week.

LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors (Iowa COPS) in the hopes that more people will donate blood this week as part of Blue Blood Drive to help replenish the supply of blood in the more than 150 hospitals LifeServe Blood Center provides blood.

“We see firsthand how important blood donations are in our community,” said Lieutenant Brent Kock, West Des Moines Police Department. “We’re happy to partner with LifeServe to support the community blood supply and bring folks together in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation and Iowa COPS.”

COPS provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of families and coworkers of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty. The organization provides training to law enforcement agencies on issues related to victimization and educates the public about the ongoing need to support law enforcement.

Donors who give this week will receive a free coffee tumbler. To book an appointment donors should go to the LifeServe Blood Center website or call 800-287-4903

Those looking to donate to Iowa COPS can do so on their website.