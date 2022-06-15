DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe Blood Center says that its blood supplies, both locally and nationally, are at critically low levels.

The organization would normally have a three-to-five-day supply of all blood types, but there is currently less than a one-day supply of more than half of the blood types. The cause of the low supply is due to fewer blood donors than normal.

In order to increase its blood supply, the organization is expanding its hours. They will also be staffing their donor centers for two extra days in June to try and make it easier for people to donate.

Life Serve supplies local medical facilities with life-saving blood and right now that supply is critically low for all blood types even platelets.

“A lot of people don’t think about it until actually affects them through personal needs or their family needs. But if you actually look to your left, to your right, to your next-door neighbor, we service all of the local hospitals and at some point, somebody you know is going to need that blood,” said Dustyne Merryman from the Sioux City LifeServe Blood Center.

Below are the hours of operation for the Sioux City Donor Center.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fridays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 a.m. – Noon

*Also opening Sunday, June 26

Blood donors can find available appointments at the Sioux City Donor Center or a blood drive.