LifeServe Blood Center teams up with local tattoo shop for blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Christmas has come and gone but blood centers are encouraging those to give the gift of life with a special Merry Inkmas blood drive.

Looking for a way to bring in donors in the New Year, the event is a way to remind people with tattoos that their ink shouldn’t stop them from donating blood, as long as it’s done professionally.

The LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City teamed up with the Tooth and Claw tattoo shop for the blood drive hoping to spread the message.

“We hear a lot of times ‘Oh, I’ll be a blood donor but I have tattoos or I’m going to get a tattoo.’ That’s a big misconception. We thought by educating this big group of people who you know, would donate but they don’t think they can, we’re expanding the donor base.” said Claire DeRoin with LifeServe Blood Center.

More than 75 people donated to the Merry Inkmas blood dive on Saturday.

Latest Stories