LifeServe Blood Center takes precautions to protect its blood supply

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With more than 17,000 cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus now confirmed around the world and 11 in the United States, LifeServe Blood Center is taking precautions against the Coronavirus to ensure the safety of the Siouxland’s blood supply.

They are asking blood donors who have traveled to China, been in contact with someone who’s been in China, or been in contact with someone who has the Coronavirus in the last 14 days to avoid giving blood for 28 days.

The current Coronavirus outbreak that started in Hubei Province, China, involves an upper respiratory infection that can often be mistaken for a common cold. The symptoms include cough, sore throat, and runny nose.

Since someone can be sick without experiencing the symptoms or realizing that it may be Coronavirus, the additional waiting period will add an extra layer of safety for Siouxland’s blood supply.

“The safety of the community blood supply is our top priority,” said Christine Hayes, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for LifeServe Blood Center. “Asking our donors to self-defer if they meet these criteria is an easy way for us to be certain that the blood hospital patients receive is of the highest quality.”

LifeServe said that each and every unit of blood that’s donated undergoes 15 different tests in the laboratory to further ensure its safety.

Healthy blood donors who haven’t been to China or had contact with someone who has in the past 14 days can still donate.

To schedule an appointment, go to their website or call 800-287-4903.