LifeServe Blood Center sees drop in blood donations, extends donor center hours due to coronavirus fears

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other national partners is urging blood donors to turn out in force to give blood despite coronavirus fears.

“It is safe to donate blood. Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health.

According to the blood center, there are almost 4,000 blood drives that have been canceled that resulted in an estimated 130,000 fewer blood donations due to the coronavirus across blood centers in the country.

Around 500 of those blood donations come from LifeServe Blood Center’s drive cancellations from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

“Our ability to have a safe and available blood supply is directly related to generous community members continuing to visit our blood drives and donor centers. We believe our blood drives and donor centers are safe places to visit thanks to our regular disinfecting and cleaning, as well as our implementation of social distancing recommendations and additional blood donor screening questions,” said Stacy Sime, LifeServe Blood Center President and CEO.

The blood center said there’s no substitute for blood and that hospital patients that need the blood donations the most can’t reschedule their need for a lifesaving transfusion. Those patients are trauma victims, premature babies, mothers during or after delivery, and ones who are battling cancer.

LifeServe has announced that it’s expanding the donor center hours to help redeem blood donations lost as the blood drives at schools and businesses cancel during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sioux City Donor Center Extended Hours

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

March 28: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

They are asking healthy, eligible blood donors to book an appointment to ensure the appropriate donor flow and that the social distancing standard can be maintained.

To make an appointment with LifeServe Blood Center, you can call them at 800-287-4903 or visit their website.