DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe Blood Center is one of many blood centers ready to send blood to Texas after tornadoes hit Thursday.

The tornadoes hit the area of Perryton, Texas, and killed at least three people and injured dozens more. Meanwhile, power outages are affecting the southern U.S. as well as Texas is being affected by a heatwave.

LifeServe Blood Center, a blood center serving hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, said in a release that the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) was activated on Friday to send blood to Texas. BERC is a group of 36 blood centers who are ready to collect and send blood when disasters occur.

Nelson Hellwig, the administrator of the BERC Program and CEO of the Alliance for Community Transfusion Services, said that the BERC was activated to help Coffee Memorial Blood Center in Texas meet the need of trauma patients at local hospitals in Perryton and Amarillo, Texas.

“There are no words to express how deeply saddened we are about the loss of lives and the many injured,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Our Blood Institute at Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Because of BERC and its support from wonderful donors across the country, we can help the people of Perryton in a moment of crisis. Times like these remind us of why we continuously urge our community to donate blood.”

As part of BERC, LifeServe Blood Center is on-call every three weeks to help if needed. When on-call, LifeServe sets aside units of type O positive and O negative blood for possible deployment through BERC. If the units are not used, they return to local distribution.

“Our mission is to save lives locally, but in times of national crisis, our donors are eager to help,” Danielle West with LifeServe said. “Being a member of BERC creates that opportunity. If local donors want to help, we ask that you donate as soon as you can.”

This is the fifth time the BERC network was been activated for a national emergency, the release stated. LifeServe has been activated once through the program.