Lifeserve Blood Center provides an extra reason to donate in October

There is always a need for blood. Now, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Siouxlanders can give red and go pink.

Lifeserve Blood Center in Sioux City is partnering with the June E. Nylon Cancer Center in October, helping out not one but two important causes.

Officials say the local blood supply is critically low and that blood donations don’t just help out people in-life threatening situations.

“It is the cancer patients, it’s people who are having routine surgeries, premature babies, mothers after delivery. So you have all these regular needs for blood, and we like to have a 5 day supply in case of an emergency,” said Claire Deroin of Lifeserve.

Donors can schedule an appointment or walk-in to give blood with each donor receiving a special pink hat for their donation this month.