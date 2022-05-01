SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Air Med is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center, Iowa’s largest nonprofit community based blood center, to host blood drives across the state.

According to a release, the donation event, called “Answering the Call to Save Lives” will be held on May 13 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sioux City, Des Moines, and Mason City.

LifeServe bloodmobiles will accept blood donations at MercyOne helipads at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Donations in MercyOne’s North Iowa region will be at the LifeServe donor center in Mason City.

Potential donors can sign up online for an appointment, meet the flight teams and tour the helicopters. Food trucks will be available to grab a bite before or after donating. All donors will receive an event T-shirt and prizes will be given at each location.

Blood products are crucial to hospitals and EMS systems. When MercyOne Air Med helicopters launch on lifesaving missions, units of blood are on board. Recently, heavier seasonal blood needs and the COVID-19 pandemic tightened available blood supplies.

“We appreciate the willingness of our colleagues and community members to answer the call to save lives,” said MercyOne Air Med flight nurse Sara Meyer. “Their blood donations matter when they are needed most.”

Held in previous years in Des Moines, the MercyOne Air Med blood drive has become one of LifeServe’s largest donor events. Expanding to MercyOne Air Med’s additional service areas is promising.

“MercyOne is passionate about recruiting blood donors because they see the direct impact it makes to their lifesaving work every single day,” said Danielle West, LifeServe Blood Center Director of Public Relations and Marketing.

MercyOne Air Med serves more than two-thirds of Iowa and is available 24/7 for on-scene emergency and hospital-to hospital transport. MercyOne can provide rapid transportation for anyone who requests service within an approximate 150-mile radius of their helicopter bases.