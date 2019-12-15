LifeServe Blood Center host Star Wars-themed blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local blood bank took Siouxlanders to a galaxy far, far away Saturday, with a Star Wars-themed blood drive.

Sharing the force and their blood on Saturday, Star Wars characters like Darth Vader and Stormtroopers served as encouragement for donors who rolled up their sleeves to help increase blood supply during the winter and holiday season.

Organizers say it’s a great way to make donating fun.

“By making Star Wars day promotions, it just kind of makes the whole process approachable for people who might be nervous about it in the first place otherwise,” said Clarie DeRoin, LifeServe Blood Center.

The Star Wars blood drive lasted until noon on Saturday, but it’s always a good time to give blood.

One donation of blood can save up to three hospital patients.