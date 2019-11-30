LifeServe Blood Center holds ‘What Color Do You Bleed?’ blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One major event that happened Friday was the Huskers versus Hawkeye game, and Siouxlanders weren’t just cheering on their team.

LifeServe Blood Center held the first “What Color Do You Bleed” drive. Donors could receive a free t-shirt for donating and cast their vote with a corn kernel. Whichever team won the Heroes’ Game, LifeServe wants people to know how important it is to give blood.

“No matter what color you bleed, Husker red or Hawkeye black and gold, there is no bad blood. The best gift you can give this Black Friday is a gift that’s coming literally straight from the heart,” said Claire DeRoin with LifeServe Blood Center.

The next blood drive is December 28, but you can always give blood at the Sioux City Donor Center.

