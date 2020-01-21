LifeServe Blood Center holds donation drive in honor of MLK Jr.

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks all over Siouxland celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a variety of events.

LifeServe Blood Center held a donation drive in honor of the Civil Rights Leader.

The center also used gift giveaways as an extra incentive for folks to help the local community.

The special holidays can help remind people of the importance of donating blood when they are able.

“We need blood every day, but we use those things to help people recognized and bring to the forefront of their minds that especially days like [Monday] are important to come together as a community,” said Dustyn Merryman, LifeServe Blood Center.

Folks can always donate at the LifeServe Blood Center during business hours with an appointment.

You can schedule appointments online or by calling their toll-free number at 1-800-287-4903.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories