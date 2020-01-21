LifeServe Blood Center holds donation drive in honor of MLK Jr.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks all over Siouxland celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a variety of events.

LifeServe Blood Center held a donation drive in honor of the Civil Rights Leader.

The center also used gift giveaways as an extra incentive for folks to help the local community.

The special holidays can help remind people of the importance of donating blood when they are able.

“We need blood every day, but we use those things to help people recognized and bring to the forefront of their minds that especially days like [Monday] are important to come together as a community,” said Dustyn Merryman, LifeServe Blood Center.

Folks can always donate at the LifeServe Blood Center during business hours with an appointment.

You can schedule appointments online or by calling their toll-free number at 1-800-287-4903.