LifeServe Blood Center aims to increase blood donations during holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center is urging eligible blood donors to roll up their sleeves and give a gift straight from the heart this holiday season.

During the holiday season, there will be hundreds of people spending their holidays in a hospital receiving a blood transfusion.

Blood donors who roll up their sleeves to give blood during the busy holiday season will be ensuring the people spending their holidays in the hospital will have access to life-saving blood transfusions if needed.

A single blood donation can save the lives of up to three hospital patients.

Donations generally decline in the winter as holiday travel, flu season, and winter weather impact donors’ schedules and eligibility, but that’s something LifeServe aims to boost.

“It’s a busy time of year for all of us, but hospital patients don’t have the luxury of scheduling their critical injury or illness,” said Claire DeRoin, LifeServe Blood Center community relations coordinator. “When someone needs a blood transfusion, they’re relying on a generous LifeServe blood donor to provide that lifesaving donation.”

Blood donors who visit a LifeServe Blood Center donor center or mobile blood drive this holiday season will receive a special holiday gift.

Donors who stop by donor center near them on Christmas Eve will also receive a special shirt.

For more information or to schedule a life-saving donation, visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.