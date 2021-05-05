LifeServe asks Siouxlanders to give blood ahead of trauma season

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe Blood Center is calling on Siouxlanders to give blood as trauma season nears.

According to a release, community medical leaders call the summer “trauma season” due to increased visits to local emergency rooms. Travel, outdoor activities, and home improvement projects can cause incidents that may require blood donors.

Appointments are required to donate blood.

Sloan Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Community Hall, 423 Evans St.

Explorer’s Blood Drive, Friday, May 28, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Explorer’s, 3400 Line Drive, Sioux City. Free tickets to an Explorers game and free shirt for donors.

Wings Air Rescue Blood Drive, Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Rd.. Free shirt for donors. Donors will be entered into a raffle for a helicopter ride with the Wings Air Rescue crew.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at the LifeServe website or by calling 800-287-4903.

Donors should pre-screen themselves for fever before appointments and are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment.

LifeServe Blood Center serves more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.