SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s the season to give back, and two Siouxland nonprofits are working together to provide for the community.

LifeServe Blood Center and the Food Bank of Siouxland are teaming up this December for their “Save One, Feed One” initiative.

LifeServe will donate one food product to the food bank for every person who donates blood during the month of December. Donors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food products to the blood center during their appointment.

The two organizations hope to supply the community with what it needs this holiday season.

“It was just a natural collaboration for the two of us to partner up and see if we could align our two missions,” said Emily Denholm, digital marketing coordinator at LifeServe Blood Center. “Not only to fill the shelves at our local hospitals that LifeServe provides blood products to, but also fill the shelves at the food bank,”

This is the first time LifeServe Blood Center and the Food Bank of Siouxland have partnered up for the holidays. The initiative began on the first of the month and will end Dec. 31st.