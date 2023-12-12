SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe is adjusting blood collection efforts at one of their donor centers in Sioux City.

According to a release from LifeServe, the adjustments are due to a water leak at a business that neighbors their LifeServe Blood Donor Center located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive, #17.

LifeServe said that donors with whole blood donations scheduled should still visit the Southern Hills Drive Location, but those with appointments to donate double red cells, platelets, or plasma, should visit the 3300 Line Drive location. Donors should enter through door #1.

“It is imperative that we not lose the opportunity to see our generous blood donors at a time when keeping our community blood supply is already challenging. We hope this light inconvenience does not deter our donors from fulfilling their scheduled donations or the schedule an appointment to ensure that the blood supply remains stable this holiday season,” Regional Vice President of LifeServe Anjeanette Barto said.

Appointments can be made by calling 800-287-4903 or on their website.

Sioux City Donor Center hours are: