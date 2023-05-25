SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU)– Memorial Day is just around the corner, and that means many area pools will be open for the summer season

According to the CDC, an estimated 4,000 people drown each year.

“You’re never too old to learn water safety,” said Isaac Johnson, aquatics coordinator with the Norm Waitt YMCA.

The first step in learning water safety is learning the basics of swimming.

“It’s our instructors in the water encouraging them, teaching them strokes, how to get more comfortable in the water. And a lot of that’s getting in and out, getting under the water, and then we progress from there at their comfort level,” said Johnson.

Folks are also taught how to get themselves out of dangerous scenarios.

“If you were to fall in any body of water jump, push, turn, grab is main skill bearing technique, so you learn how to get your wits about you and how to properly go about getting onto the water. whether it’s on the deck of a pool or on a grassy area next to a river or lake,” said johnson.

“Another essential life skill is to be able to float,” said Michele Melo, senior program director with Norm Waitt YMCA.

According to insurance website ValuePenguin, 17% of American adults don’t know how to swim.

However, lifeguards recommend adults learn how to swim to help prevent drowning.

“You never know when you’re gonna be around water, or on a friends boat, or someones who is invited to a cookout and there happens to be a pool and if somebody jumps in when they’re not supposed to. If you can be that one adult that knows how to get that kiddo out of the water, that’s one more person that’s able to help,” said Melo.

Lifeguards also want to remind Siouxlanders to wear life jackets while on the lake or river, in case you fall overboard.