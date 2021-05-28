Lifeguard shortage concerning for Siouxland pools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The cooler temperatures are partially causing a Siouxland pool to cancel its opening for the Memorial Day weekend, but a shortage in lifeguards has also been a concern for local pools.

The pandemic has affected the hiring process of many businesses, and Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes acknowledged the shortage during a press conference.

Despite the shortage, Byrnes is confident the open positions will be filled.

“Us, as a municipality, we have the same, you know, difficulty hiring just as businesses are having right now, so we are a little under staffed. We’re fortunate here in Sioux City, we’re going to be able to open all three pools,” Byrnes said.

The Riverside Family Aquatic Center said they will open on June 5 due to the cold temperatures in the forecast. If you’re still interested, the splash pads will be opening as planned this weekend.