Life Skills holds online quilt auction to raise money

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Life skills is an organization that helps people with disabilities develop tools to help them succeed, day-by-day. Life skills depend on fundraisers to fund many of its programs, but, this year those fundraisers have been affected by COVID-19.

Life Skills in Le Mars had to shut it’s doors when COVID 19 shut down many businesses, now, they are back up in running, but, they say, opportunities to raise money are slim.

“Life Skills has helped me find a job out in the community it was around 2017,” said Heather Johanson.

Life Skills in Le Mars has been working to help people with disabilities learn skills and how to land a job, but when COVID 19 closed down businesses, they closed too.

“When COVID happened, we abruptly had to stop services here we sent everybody home, which is kinda traumatic because we don’t like a upheaval in our schedules,” said Shelly Thomson, with Life Skills.

Life Skill’s doors are open again, but without the Plymouth County Fair this year, funds are running low.

“That was a big adjustment for us because that is a big fundraiser,” said Thomson.

In order to keep Life Skills up and running, they are getting creative with their fundraisers like selling quilts online.

“This quilt auction, 100% of all of the proceeds from this will be brought back here and put into different programs for our clients,” said Thomson.

Programs that give people with disabilities opportunities to make their own money.

“Hy-Vee over by Walmart, sack groceries and take it to the car, and so on,” said Johanson.

Shelly Thomson said if you’re interested in placing an online bid for a quilt, but are having trouble, all you have to do is call Life Skills or northwest bank they’ll be happy to help. To see the quilts and place a bid click here.