SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Life serve blood center and the Sioux City explorers partnered up to host a blood drive today.

Emily Denholm works with LifeServe, she said they try to do a big blood drive ahead of the summer months because that’s when the demand gets high and the supply is low.

“Emergency care physicians refer to summer as trauma season actually, just because of outdoor activities, more people are on the roads traveling, so I would say summer is a big time where we are constantly trying to reach out saying we need your help, there are patients in need, let’s keep our blood supply stable,” Denholm said.

The process typically takes less than an hour and helps LifeServe supply blood to nearly 160 hospitals in the Siouxland area.

There will be another blood drive on August 4th if you’d like to donate.