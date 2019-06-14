Library renovations bring advancements in technology

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After 50 years serving people in Siouxland, the Morningside library celebrated a brand new look on Friday. Dozens of community leaders, sponsors and families came out to celebrate the grand re-opening ceremony for the newly renovated Morningside Branch Public Library.

In early October of last year, renovations began at the 50-year-old building. The library hopes the improvements will help bring the community together. Offering everyone a space for learning.

Brayden Cook and his twin brother Tyler have been coming to the library for years. The twelve-year-old boys live right down the street from the library.

“I’ve been coming to the Morningside Library since I was a kid. My mom used to take me, and I really like what they have changed since the renovations,” said Brayden Cook.

The twin brother’s library favorites have changed from picture books to technology. Brayden Cook said he loves reading ebooks and listening to audio books online.

“Just read a book on the computers and you can stay in a relax instead of just in a hurry and grabbing a book and leaving,” said Cook.

Advancements in technology were at the heart of the renovations at Morningside library, adding faster WiFi, more accessible outlets and a renovated computer space.

“Because we were really limited before even just our outlets were in the building so by just having the infrastructure update were able to really build on the future. We offer tech consultations our staff will help you with your devices if you are struggling to download your eBooks or audiobooks,” said Jenn Delperdang with Morningside public library branch.

Providing the perfect space for everyone in the Morningside community to learn on whatever device they chose.

“Just sit down in the chairs read hang out with my brother and its not chaotic at all, ” said Cook.

Another area the library is looking to improve is through adult programming activities. One idea that is being talked about is Makerspace activities in their new meeting rooms at Morningside.