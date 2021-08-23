Liberty Elementary welcomes back students with red carpet spectacle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the first day of school for the Sioux City Community School District.

Liberty Elementary welcomed back their students in fashion, laying out a red carpet, setting up balloon arches and played music.

SCCSD Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said the district is watching COVID-19 numbers closely. He is also eager to get kids into classes for the new year.

“Liberty is one of our schools where were literally welcoming kids who’ve come from all over the world, and we’re so proud of them for all of their work to celebrate their work, to celebrate their first day and get ready for learning,” Gausman said.

