Liberty Elementary students dig for fossils as part of dinosaur week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids at Liberty Elementary to a trip back in time Friday afternoon all the way back to when the tyrannosaurus walked the earth.

It’s all part of their reading lesson this week over dinosaurs.

They rolled up their sleeves to dig for fossils inside the classroom and worked in groups to identify what bones belong to the five dinosaurs.

Their teacher tells us lessons can’t all be worksheets and timetables.

“I’m a really big believer in making learning fun because that is what the students are going to go back and remember,” said Courtney Seibold, Liberty Elementary.

The lesson was also tied to reading, math, and social studies.