Liberty Elementary School put on brief lockdown Tuesday from drive-by shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local elementary school was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following reports of a drive-by shooting near the school.

Police were called to West 17th and George around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon where they discovered a bullet hole in the driver’s side of a car. The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

Liberty Elementary School was on a brief lockdown but dismissed without incident.

Authorities have not released any motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made in the case.