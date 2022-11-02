SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Libertarian candidate for Governor of Iowa made a campaign stop in Sioux City Wednesday.

Rick Stewart has been on the ballot for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture and U.S Senate in the past, now he has decided to run for the top office. Stewart said one of the 12 issues he’s hoping to work on if elected centers around prison reform.

“Well the first thing I’m gonna do, on the day I’m governor, I’m gonna issue a pardon to every non-violent drug offender who’s sitting in an Iowa prison or jail wasting away because of the drug war,” said Stewart

Residents can vote early until Nov. 7 at the Woodbury County Courthouse. Voters also can wait to vote on Election Day, Nov. 8.