LGBTQ community celebrates 4th annual Sioux City Pride Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Pride Festival was going strong this weekend, despite kicking off a little later in the year than usual.

At the Sioux City Convention Center, the festival went underway Saturday afternoon. Usually, the LGBTQ community celebrates in June, however, the event had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Festival organizers expressed that people are in need of support and unity now more than ever.

“We really went back and forth about whether we should or shouldn’t, and we felt that this community, the Siouxland community, really needed something positive and uplifting and, you know, with the numbers lower here, we felt that it was safe enough to go forward with it,” said Brian Meland, the event coordinator.

This was the first year Pride has been held at the convention center.