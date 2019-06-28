Lewis Pool hosts Water Olympic Games

Sioux City’s Lewis Pool hosted the annual Water Olympic Games Thursday night, giving Siouxlanders a chance to compete in races, water balloon toss and a belly flop competition.

“This is what it’s all about for Parks and Recreation, this is what’s so much fun for us is kids getting to come out here have fun at the pools. They have a blast, this is something we hope to grow I think as people see this and come out and tell people it’s going to get bigger and bigger so a great program,” John Byrnes, Recreation Coordinator for Parks and Recreation said.

Byrnes said Parks and Rec will host several similar events at other pools later this summer. Lewis pools will also be hosting free swim night Friday, starting at 6:00pm.