Lewis & Clark Regional Water System will receive $18 million in federal funding

TEA, S.D. (KCAU) – A Midwest rural water program is getting an increase in funding, making improvements to community access to water a reality.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced that the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System (LCRWS) will receive $18 million in federal funding.

The funding is for Fiscal Year (FY)20 and an increase of $3 million compared to FY19.

“Thanks to the hard work and strong support of our tristate delegation, Congress approved an additional $117.4 million for the Rural Water Program in the FY20 Budget. Reclamation, in turn, allocated $17.9 million of this amount to Lewis & Clark. When combined with the $100,000 proposed by the administration it brings our total for FY20 to $18 million,” said Troy Larson, LCRWS Executive Director.

The FY20 funding will be used to cover a portion of three construction projects:

A radial collector well adjacent to the Missouri River near Vermillion that is anticipated to produce 16 million gallons per day

A 2.5 million gallon water tower just east of Beresford

And the 12.6-mile middle segment of 24-inch pipeline between Beresford and Sioux Center

Pipeline construction east of Beresford. Courtesy of Lewis & Clark Regional Water System.

The administration’s purposed FY21 Budget was released on Monday.

For the third year in a row, it will only include $100,000 for Lewis & Clark.

“While very disappointing, the proposed funding is not surprising. We will again be counting on our tristate delegation to secure additional funding for the Rural Water Program,” said Larson.

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System is a non-profit water provider to rural communities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota.