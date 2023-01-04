TEA, S.D. (KCAU) — The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System (L&C) will be receiving $18.6 million from the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill signed into law by President Biden.

The money includes $6.6 million proposed by the administration as well as $12 million in congressionally directed spending requested by South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds and Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

“Our thanks and appreciation to Senators Klobuchar, Rounds and Smith for requesting the additional funding on our behalf, as well as to the rest of the tristate congressional delegation for their continued strong support to get us across the finish line,” said Executive Director Troy Larson.

Officials said the funds will be used to cover the remaining costs of four projects under construction such as two segments of the Madison service line, the one-million gallon water tower west of Sheldon along with improvements at the water treatment plant, such as adding more high service pumps.

The Bureau of Reclamation is expected to soon announce how much funding L&C will receive in FY23 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. L&C officials anticipate it will be in the range of $55 million to $65 million. These funds will be used to award new projects that are part of the “base system” of 44.19 million gallons a day.