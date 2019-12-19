Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center offers educational experience during winter break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland students will soon be on winter break, but there’s still a way kids to have fun and get an educational experience. The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center is offering a few winter break activities.

A couple of days after Christmas, people can enjoy an afternoon of board games at the Interpretive Center. There will be everything from Monopoly to more historic, educational games. That will be held Friday, Dec. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and materials will be free.

The next day, Saturday, Dec. 28, kids are invited to use their ‘carpentry’ skills to build a miniature winter fort. The designs are inspired by Lewis and Clark’s winter encampments. Supplies will include miniature marshmallows for construction materials and cookies for ‘substance.’ To learn more about the two events, click here.

Sara Olson, History Education Coordinator at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.