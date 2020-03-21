Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center moving all of its programs, kids activities online

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and the Betty Strong Encounter Center is closed for the next four weeks.

They are bringing all of their programs and kids activities online.

We, long ago, made a commitment to the community to provide a variety of free programming to the Siouxland area. Knowing that the community has been prevented from attending social gatherings including our weekly Sunday programs we will, via Facebook, bring to you continued Sunday live programming. From the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

The first weekly Facebook live stream program is a performance by Noah Towns on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Towns, from Sioux City, is the co-choir director at Sioux City West High School and Morningside College graduate.

The Interpretive and Encounter Centers will put up Facebook posts weekly of children’s activities.

They said they’re continuing to keep the community in their thoughts and look forward to seeing everyone back at the Center.

To keep up with the Interpretive Center, go to their website and Facebook page.