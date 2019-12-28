Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center held afternoon of colonial era board games

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Between Christmas and New Year’s, it can be hard to find an event for the whole family.

One organization in Siouxland held an event to keep everyone from getting “board.”

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center hosted an afternoon of board games Friday.

The free event featured games and toys from the colonial era.

Siouxlanders got to learn about how games were important to the Lewis and Clark expedition all while playing classic games.

“You’re combining fun plus history. Two hundred years ago, kids their age were playing these games before they had video games. So it’s a great way to get out of the house, meet new people and just learn about kids their age two hundred years ago.” says Sara Olson, education coordinator, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

If you missed out on board games, on Saturday kids can build miniature winter forts at the center between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

