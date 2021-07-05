Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center extends free kids’ summer activities July 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will continue its “Exploration Wednesdays for Kids” hands-on learning series at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. through July.

“Kids will be able to explore the many activities from the Lewis & Clark Expedition through dance and crafts this month,” says Sara Olson, the Center’s Education Coordinator. “Hands-on activities are great ways to bring history to life.”

Campfire Stories at 9:30 a.m.

“ ‘UnBEARable’ Trouble on the Trail,” July 7: find how grizzly bears caused problems for Captains Lewis & Clark, followed by a bear-themed activity.

“Hungry, Hungry Birdies,” July 14: listen to a story about birds and then create a take-home bird treat.

“A Frontier Waltz,” July 21: put on your dancing shoes and be ready to “waltz” your way along the trial.

“Captains Got Game,” July 28: learn more about colonial game and make a frontier-inspired toy.

Junior Explorers at 11 a.m.

“Grab Your Quill,” July 7: journal writing was a daily routine for the Captains, learn about some of the tales recorded in the Captains’ notes and learn to make some “berry” ink of your own.

“Expedition Beak Lab,” July 14: find out how birds played an important role in the expedition, next kids will conduct a “beak lab.”

“Dancing a Jig,” July 21: did you know the soldiers on the expedition loved to sing and dance? Grab your dancing shoes and learn a popular frontier jig.

“Games from the Past” July 28: get ready to learn about play some early colonial games and create one to take home.

“Campfire Stories” classes at 9:30 a.m. are recommended for kids ages 2-7; “Junior Explorers” classes at 11 a.m. are recommended for kids ages 8-12.

No reservation needed and materials will be free.