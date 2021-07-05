Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center extends free kids’ summer activities July 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will continue its “Exploration Wednesdays for Kids” hands-on learning series at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. through July.
“Kids will be able to explore the many activities from the Lewis & Clark Expedition through dance and crafts this month,” says Sara Olson, the Center’s Education Coordinator. “Hands-on activities are great ways to bring history to life.”
Campfire Stories at 9:30 a.m.
- “ ‘UnBEARable’ Trouble on the Trail,” July 7: find how grizzly bears caused problems for Captains Lewis & Clark, followed by a bear-themed activity.
- “Hungry, Hungry Birdies,” July 14: listen to a story about birds and then create a take-home bird treat.
- “A Frontier Waltz,” July 21: put on your dancing shoes and be ready to “waltz” your way along the trial.
- “Captains Got Game,” July 28: learn more about colonial game and make a frontier-inspired toy.
Junior Explorers at 11 a.m.
- “Grab Your Quill,” July 7: journal writing was a daily routine for the Captains, learn about some of the tales recorded in the Captains’ notes and learn to make some “berry” ink of your own.
- “Expedition Beak Lab,” July 14: find out how birds played an important role in the expedition, next kids will conduct a “beak lab.”
- “Dancing a Jig,” July 21: did you know the soldiers on the expedition loved to sing and dance? Grab your dancing shoes and learn a popular frontier jig.
- “Games from the Past” July 28: get ready to learn about play some early colonial games and create one to take home.
“Campfire Stories” classes at 9:30 a.m. are recommended for kids ages 2-7; “Junior Explorers” classes at 11 a.m. are recommended for kids ages 8-12.
No reservation needed and materials will be free.