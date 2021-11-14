Lewis and Clark.. in space? Kids learn about the final frontier

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center learned about two eras of discovery.



While learning about how the Corp of Discovery blazed the trail through America’s new frontier, they also learned about how our astronauts are currently traveling in the final frontier of space.

They learned this all by painting rocks and building their own air-powered rockets. Organizers say explorers make great role models.

“It’s ok to go out and explore and learn about new things. You have these role models like the astronauts and like Lewis and Clark, you have role models to look back on, and like, it’s ok to try something new,” said Sara Olson.

Families can visit the center next week to make holiday ornaments.