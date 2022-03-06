SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Like most people in Siouxland, the Corps of Discovery couldn’t wait for Spring to come.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center held a kids crafting event where families could make stress balls that the Corps wish they had while waiting for spring.

Education coordinator, Sara Olson said these events help kids learn about our region’s history.

“This activity is a great example of think about how did the weather and the climate and the terrain affect lewis and clark and those same things affect us today,” said Olson.

The Center will be holding a kids cooking event later in March.