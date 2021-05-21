Lewis & Clark Center hosting children’s learning program for month of June

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will start a children’s learning program every Wednesday in June.
According to a press release from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, a learning series called “Exploration Wednesdays for Kids” starts on June 2.
These programs will teach children about animals, river dangers, and obstacles on the expedition through 45-minute segments.
Two segments will be held on Wednesdays. “Campfire Stories” starts at 9:30 a.m. and is for second graders and younger children. “Junior Explorers” starts at 11 a.m. and is for third graders and older children.
|Getting to the ‘Root’ of Expedition
|June 2
|Talons, Claws, & Paws
|June 9
|Lively River Adventures
|June 16
|A Race to the Finish
|June 23
“Exploration Wednesdays are a great opportunities to learn more about the local story of the Lewis & Clark Expedition here in Siouxland and for kids to have fun with history through hands-on activities,” said Education Coordinator Sara Olson.
Materials will be free during these courses and reservations aren’t required. Contact Olson at 712-244-5242 or solson@siouxcitylcic.com for more information.