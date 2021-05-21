Lewis & Clark Center hosting children’s learning program for month of June

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will start a children’s learning program every Wednesday in June.

According to a press release from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, a learning series called “Exploration Wednesdays for Kids” starts on June 2.

These programs will teach children about animals, river dangers, and obstacles on the expedition through 45-minute segments.

Two segments will be held on Wednesdays. “Campfire Stories” starts at 9:30 a.m. and is for second graders and younger children. “Junior Explorers” starts at 11 a.m. and is for third graders and older children.

Getting to the ‘Root’ of Expedition June 2 Talons, Claws, & Paws June 9 Lively River Adventures June 16 A Race to the Finish June 23 Campfire Stories (9:30 a.m.) and Junior Explorers (11 a.m.) Schedule

“Exploration Wednesdays are a great opportunities to learn more about the local story of the Lewis & Clark Expedition here in Siouxland and for kids to have fun with history through hands-on activities,” said Education Coordinator Sara Olson.

Materials will be free during these courses and reservations aren’t required. Contact Olson at 712-244-5242 or solson@siouxcitylcic.com for more information.