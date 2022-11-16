SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Parents can start the Christmas season off over the weekend with free ornament decorating to get kids in the Christmas spirit.

According to a release from the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, the “Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating” event will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

The release stated that ornaments will be provided to children for them to decorate and includes one to hang on the Center’s community tree.

Registration is required, which is available online.