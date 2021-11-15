Lewis Boulevard to 11th Street to close for sanitation on Nov. 22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of southbound lanes to complete cleaning and televising of the sanitary sewer.  

Beginning Monday, Nov. 22, the southbound lanes on Lewis Boulevard (Business 75) at 11th street with be closed to through traffic and 7th street will be closed to all traffic.  

The lanes will open back up by the end of the day Wednesday, Nov. 24. 

The city advises drivers to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs in regard to this closure.  

