SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland will be seeing some funding from the Biden Administration when it comes to rural water projects for fiscal year 2024.

The Lewis and Clark rural water system in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota will get $7 million dollars and the funds will be used to support the expansion of the water system. It’s part of a total of $65 million dollars in funding from President Biden’s investing in America agenda.

Back on October 10th, the water system’s board of directors awarded a nearly $8.5 million contract for the Sibley service line to metro construction from Tea, South Dakota. The line will include a 12-inch diameter PVC pipe for 17 miles.