(KCAU) — The Lewis and Clark Water Project will continue to expand this year, thanks to a bump in the budget.

The Biden administration has proposed a $9.2 million addition to the project for 2022 that will allow them to help install infrastructure between Hull and Sheldon.

The Lewis and Clark plant was first built back in 2012 and intends to connect 20 communities in Northwest Iowa to water from the Missouri River.

The plant has so far been able to connect 15 of those communities.