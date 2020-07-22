Lewis and Clark Visitor Center at Gavins Point opens with alterations

Lewis and Clark Visitor Center, Gavins Point Project hosts visitors from all over the country and world. (Photo by: Karla Zeutenhorst)

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lewis and Clark Visitor Center at Gavins Point Project has reopened.

As part of its reopening, the visitor center implemented COVID-19 safety precautions from CDC guidance including:

Requiring visitors to wear masks

Remaining six feet apart from others in the building

Following the one way travel path marked throughout the building

Officials said they will be limiting occupancy to 37 people. They are also removing or closing displays for safety measures.

Power plant tours have also been discontinued for the remainder of the year.

Visitors with fever, shortness of breath, a cough, or other COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home. Frequent hand washing and sanitizing is also strongly recommended.

The visitor center schedule is subject to change in response to health and safety guidelines, staffing levels or other unforeseen circumstances.

Center hours will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Questions can be directed to the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center at 402-667-2546 or by checking its Facebook page.

Latest Stories