Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to host holiday season event

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will host “Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating” to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

The “Deck the Center” event is a drop-in activity for kids that will take place on November 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The admission, materials, and treats will be free.

