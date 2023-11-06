SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders got to enjoy their weekend by watching a few movies over at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

The fourth annual Siouxland Inspirational and Historical Short Film Festival took place at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center’s auditorium over the weekend.

The free admission event allowed audience members to watch screenings that showcased inspiring, heartwarming, thought-provoking, family-friendly, and entertaining stories from not only professionals but also up-and-coming filmmakers.

After the screenings, the audience was asked to vote for their favorite film for a People’s Choice Award.