Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center have a busy month of events for Siouxlanders to enjoy

SIOUX CITY, (Iowa) – If you are suffering from cabin fever, people at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City have a simple fix.
The month of March is a busy one and offers something for everyone.
- March 8—“Magic Man” Corey Fravel will dazzle the audience with his magic at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. There will be two performances Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- March 13—“We Can Do It”: American Women in History, sponsored by the Marcia Poole Youth Fund. The Bright Star Touring Theatre will present three programs for Siouxland children on March 13. They will have a 4:30 p.m. performance that’s open to the public.
- March 15—“Shamrocks and Lavender”. Mary Watts will play from her CD of stunningly original arrangements, focusing on the haunting music of Ireland and the British Isles on March 15 at 2 p.m.
- March 22—“The Sioux Falls Ceili Band” will perform traditional Irish songs and dance music at 2 p.m. on March 22. “Ceili” is a form of Irish folk dance.
- March 29—“Evangelizing the Faith through the Airwaves.” Joanne Fox, former editor of the Catholic Globe and English Instructor at W.I.T.C.C., will present a program relating to the growth of Religion based on media influences at 2 p.m. on March 29.
Tracy Bennett with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the month’s events.