Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center have a busy month of events for Siouxlanders to enjoy

SIOUX CITY, (Iowa) – If you are suffering from cabin fever, people at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City have a simple fix.

The month of March is a busy one and offers something for everyone.

March 8—“Magic Man” Corey Fravel will dazzle the audience with his magic at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. There will be two performances Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

March 13—“We Can Do It”: American Women in History, sponsored by the Marcia Poole Youth Fund. The Bright Star Touring Theatre will present three programs for Siouxland children on March 13. They will have a 4:30 p.m. performance that’s open to the public.

March 15—“Shamrocks and Lavender”. Mary Watts will play from her CD of stunningly original arrangements, focusing on the haunting music of Ireland and the British Isles on March 15 at 2 p.m.

March 22—“The Sioux Falls Ceili Band” will perform traditional Irish songs and dance music at 2 p.m. on March 22. “Ceili” is a form of Irish folk dance.

March 29—“Evangelizing the Faith through the Airwaves.” Joanne Fox, former editor of the Catholic Globe and English Instructor at W.I.T.C.C., will present a program relating to the growth of Religion based on media influences at 2 p.m. on March 29.

Tracy Bennett with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the month’s events.