Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center education director wins Iowa Tourism Award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center’s education director is receiving recognition from the state.

According to a release, Sara Olson won the Iowa Tourism Award for Outstanding Individual Leader (Metro). The award recognizes how the recipient works to support tourism in Iowa and how they overcome challenges using creativity. Recipients must also exhibit how they reach new markets with the use of technology and how they support Iowa tourism as a whole.

The Center said Olson overcame obstacles by creating a virtual tour for use in the classroom, gaining skills to allow the center to stream programs on social media and the website, and recording kid’s programs and activities to share on public media.

Olson received the award during the Iowa Tourism Awards Luncheon on April 28 as part of the Iowa Tourism Conference in Des Moines.