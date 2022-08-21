SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Every year members of the local Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation hold a re-enactment camp in memorial of Sergeant Floyd who died during that expedition.

The reenactment emulates the camp Lewis and Clark passed through in Siouxland around the anniversary of Sergent Floyd’s death, the first veteran west of the Mississippi [River] to fall in the line of duty.

Reenactors spend the weekend showing visitors what life was like exploring the unknown.

They said that reenacting helps people understand the events that took place while also remembering the history.

“Encourage them to get more out of history and learn more through historic markers and educational materials,” Michael Berger with the Lewis and Clark Heritage Trail Foundation told KCAU 9.

Berger added that it’s a great honor and that it’s enjoyable to see people develop a love of history.

Members encourage the community to show up to the event and ask questions. There are also displays of Native American items.

The celebration of Sgt. Floyd continues through Sunday. See the full list of events here.