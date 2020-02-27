Lewis and Clark Elementary holds ribbon-cutting for new literacy program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) – A South Sioux City reading partnership is celebrating its next chapter.

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday evening for the Lewis and Clark Family Literacy Program at Lewis and Clark Elementary.

The program will help keep parents involved in their child’s education, while parents can also learn new skills as well from ESL studies to CNA training.

The program’s director told KCAU 9 the program is already a big success.

“The program just keeps growing and growing and growing. We’re fortunate to have the vice president of the entire program to come visit our school because it was surpassing what they thought could ever happen in one year,” Erica Bowman, Lewis and Clark Literacy Program Director shared.

Bowman hopes that the program will continue to grow and one day even includes the parents of high school and middle school kids.